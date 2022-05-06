Marriageable youths meet held

Aurangabad, May 6:

A meet of marriageable youths of the Sakal Digambar Jain community organised by the Guru Parivar was held at Hirachand Kasturichand Kasliwal prangan, Nawabpura here recently. In all, 400 youths from all over the State were present for the programme.

The programme was inaugurated by Lalit Patni, Guru parivar president Pritam Patni, secretary Savan Chudiwal by lighting a lamp. The inauguration of the Guruparivar website was held by the hands of Dr Madanlal Agrawal. The marriageable youths then introduced themselves. Sanjay Johrapurkar, Arun Patni, Prakash Ajmera. MR Badjate, Devedra Kala and others were present.