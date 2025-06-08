Married man dies by suicide in Ambikanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 35-year-old married man, Ganesh Ramrao Kuber, died by suicide at his residence in Ambikanagar around 8 am on Saturday.

He reportedly hanged himself in another room after his family members had gone to sleep. The incident came to light when his wife woke up in the morning and found him hanging. The Mukundwadi Police have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind the suicide.