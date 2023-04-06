Married woman commits suicide in Ajabnagar

Pressure of CA exam : Case in Kranti Chowk police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 32-year-old married woman, Sushma Mahesh Neware, was found hanging in her bedroom in Ajabnagar on Thursday morning.

According to the Kranti Chowk police, her husband, who works in a private bank, also runs a study center on the second floor of their house. As her husband went to clean the centre, Sushma locked the door of the bedroom from the inside and hanged herself. Her five-year-old son found her hanging after ringing the doorbell. The family broke down the door and rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, and API Dr vishal Inagle is further investigating the case. According to a friend of Sushma, she was under stress due to failing the CA exam twice. She had spoken to her mother the previous night, and no problems were reported. The post-mortem report confirmed that Sushma died from hanging.