Married woman raped in hotel

Aurangabad, March 10:

Mukundwadi police on Wednesday night arrested an accused for forcibly taking a married woman to a hotel and raping her. The accused is identified as Anand Sitaram Shinde (21, Bhagatsinghnagar, Harsul). He was remanded in police custody till March 12 by first class magistrate SS Manjrekar on Thursday.

A case was registered by the 20-year-old married woman at Mukundwadi police station. The young woman lives with her mother. Anand is known to her. Anand arrived on a two-wheeler on March 8 near Sumananjali hospital. When he asked her to come with him, she refused. Anand slapped her and forcibly took her to the hotel and raped her. PI Brahma Giri is further investigating the case.