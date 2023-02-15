Married woman, student commit suicide

Aurangabad

A married woman and a student committed suicide in the city in different incidents.

Police said, Jyoti Baliram Ghuge (23, TV Centre area) committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday afternoon. A case has been registered with Cidco police station.

In another incident, a 17-year-old student Soham Rathod committed suicide at Wadadgaon on Wednesday. A case has been registered with Satara police station. The reasons for the suicides were not known.