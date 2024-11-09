"Marry me or I'll ruin your life",young man's shocking threat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man threatened a girl, "If you don’t marry me, you’ll never marry anyone else. Mark this date, I’ll destroy your life." The threat has led to a police case against Kunal Punamchand Sahuji and two others at CIDCO police station.

The saga of intimidation began on October 1, with the girl’s family already lodged a complaint against the accused. Kunal called the girl and threatened her to marry him on Friday. Later, when the girl was standing outside her house, he arrived on a motorcycle and threatened her again. He warned that if she refused to marry him, he would destroy her life and file a false case against her brother, adding that he would bring a wedding procession to her house. The girl then approached the Cidco police station and filed a complaint.