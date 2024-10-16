Mashu, Andewala, Noorjahan Begum joins UBT-Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the announcement of the Assembly elections schedule, political activities began to pick up pace in the city. There has also been an influx of members joining other parties.

Retired teacher Zakiuddin Siddiqui Alias Mashu Sir, former corporators Ishaque Andewala and Noorjahan Begum joined the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena, on Wednesday. Former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani welcomed them to the party in the presence of former MP Chandrakant Khaire. Former corporator Bandu Oak, former Mayor Sudam Sonawne, Rabbani Shaikh and others were present.