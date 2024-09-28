Mass Charkha spinning on Gandhi Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will organise a mega event of Charkha Spinning at JNRC Lawns of the university from 7 am to 12 pm on Gandhi Jayanti to inculcate sustainability values among students.

Around 2,000 students and faculty members will participate in Charkha Spinning.’The university officers said that clothes made from cotton could be used in all seasons taking into account the rise in the recent temperature of the city and at the global level.

“Appropriate or sustainable technology is the need of the time. During the independence struggle, the Charkha-driven Khadi Movement generated 20 million jobs. Charkha is a manually operated instrument of production,” they said. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others were present at the briefing.

- There will be eight batch for spinning

--Each batch will comprise 250 students

--Each batch will spin Charkha for half an hour

-- Participants will be given 110 takli spindles, 100 two-spindle Charkhas, 30 eight-spindle Charkha and 10 Petti Charkha

-- Event to be Inaugurated by Dr Kirti Trivedi (IIT, Indore)

-- Asia Book of Records have taken note of this unique expression