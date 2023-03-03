Massia gets ‘Outstanding Industrial Organization’ award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) was honored with the award of the best industrial organization for the year 2022-23 by School of Inspirational Leadership in a programme held in Pune recently.

The award was given for the remarkable work of the Massia, an association of small entrepreneurs. Industrial expo is organized by this organization once every two years for the last few years. Different types of seminars and workshops are organized for entrepreneurs. International exhibition visits are held for small entrepreneurs to keep them updated about the events and developments happening on a global level. Massia president Kiran Jagtap accepted the award from Amit Deshpande of the institute. The three-storied building was honored with the best commercial building award by the association of civil engineers for its state-of-art auditorium, skill development centre, training centre and women empowerment programmes on the first and second floors. Former Massia president Abhay Hanchanal and Gajanan Deshmukh accepted the award.