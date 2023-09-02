MASSIA marks 46th anniversary with blood donation camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) celebrated its 46th anniversary on August 31 and September 1 with a blood donation camp, tree plantation, and seminar.

The blood donation camp was held at the MASSIA head office in Chikalthana on August 31. A total of 57 people donated blood. The tree plantation was also held on the same day at the head office. On September 1, a seminar was held on the topic of the future of MASSIA organization. The seminar was held at the MASSIA office in Chikalthana. Massia president Anil Patil and secretary Rajendra Choudhary gave guidance at the seminar.

The seminar also highlighted the major works that the organization has done so far, such as the issue of roads in Chikalthana industrial estate, tenant entrepreneurs, Golwadi railway flyover, NA certification to industries in Gunthewari, and success in getting several long pending issues in the industrial area resolved. A large number of members of the organization attended the event.

Will continue to work for betterment

"We are committed to working for the betterment of small scale industries and agriculture in Marathwada. We will continue to work hard to achieve our goals,”said Patil.