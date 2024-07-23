MASSIA president's comment on budget

The budget is a relief for small and micro industries. Exemption in stamp duty for women industrialists will increase the participation of women in the industrial sector. It is a welcome decision to set up an industrial park at 100 places. The decision to expand SIDBI Bank, which provides loans to industries at very low rates, is a good one. The Central Government decided to raise the standard of ITIs to create skilled manpower. The decision to provide one crore jobs in five years is a relief to the unemployed youths.

(Chetan Raut, president MASSIA)