MASSIA president's comment on budget
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 23, 2024 11:55 PM2024-07-23T23:55:08+5:302024-07-23T23:55:08+5:30
The budget is a relief for small and micro industries. Exemption in stamp duty for women industrialists will increase the participation of women in the industrial sector. It is a welcome decision to set up an industrial park at 100 places. The decision to expand SIDBI Bank, which provides loans to industries at very low rates, is a good one. The Central Government decided to raise the standard of ITIs to create skilled manpower. The decision to provide one crore jobs in five years is a relief to the unemployed youths.
(Chetan Raut, president MASSIA)