MASSIA urges immediate disbursement of grants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The grant allocated by the government to small-scale entrepreneurs has not been disbursed for the past year. In a meeting held on Tuesday, MASSIA President Chetan Raut demanded that the grant be provided immediately.

The meeting took place at the MASSIA office in Chikalthana, with District Industry Center General Manager Swapnil Rathod in attendance. Raut raised the issue of delayed disbursement, and Rathod assured swift action. He also shared information about various schemes available to support local industries' growth under the district industry center's initiatives. District Industry Center Manager, Ajinkya Ajgekar was also present at the meeting.