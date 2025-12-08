Massive brawl erupts in Samatanagar over photos of girls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tense situation escalated in Samatanagar on Sunday night after miscreants clicked photos of young girls sitting near a hearth. Two rival groups, each comprising 50–60 people, clashed violently, using sticks, rods, and plastic pipes. Police arrived in time, preventing further escalation.

The complainant, a driver from Sansarnagar, reported that around 9 pm on December 6, his three young daughters were sitting near a hearth outside their home to keep warm. Local troublemakers from Samatanagar took their photos on mobile phones. His son noticed this and confronted the group around 11.30 pm when the same youths passed by again. Five to six of them verbally abused and physically attacked him.

------------

Crowd swells to 35–40 people

The attackers called in reinforcements, and the complainant’s family along with locals rushed to confront them. Within minutes, a crowd of 35-40 people gathered, entering Sansarnagar from Samatanagar. They verbally abused locals, threatened to rape and harm girls, and attacked residents with sticks and plastic pipes. Police intervened quickly and brought the situation under control.

-----------

Five identified; investigation ongoing

Police have identified five attackers: Alfaz Qureshi, Nizam Qureshi, Aman Qureshi, Mujamil Qureshi, and Shehbaz Qureshi. A case has been registered at Kranti Chowk police station against 35–40 suspects. Efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining assailants. No arrests have been made yet. Deputy Police Commissioner Sagar Deshmukh is leading the investigation.

-----------

Armed clash in Surewad, Harsul

In a separate incident, armed groups clashed violently in Surewad, Harsul, on Saturday night. The fight involved sticks and other weapons. Police reached in time to prevent further escalation, but three people were seriously injured. Police have registered cases against Suresh Radhakisan Sure, Kiran Khemchand Pachlore, Rupesh Bhagirath Sure, Shiva Ambadas Sure, Manish Gangadhar Brahmane, Krishna Eknath Brahme, Deepak Brahme, Sagar Pandhare, Manoj Harane, and Ramesh Khemchand Gunzal.