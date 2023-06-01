Massive influx of devotees overwhelms pavilion, aid pours in for Shiv Mahapuran Katha

Thousands of volunteers work tirelessly to accommodate devotees and provide assistance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The eagerly anticipated Shiv Mahapuran event, held on the 40-acre Sri Balaji Math ground in Jadhavwadi, commenced on Thursday with a remarkable surge of devotees. The crowd thronged the venue to listen to the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' Shiv Mahapuran Katha from Pandit Pradeep Mishra, (Sehore Wale). The sheer number of attendees quickly overwhelmed the grand pavilion.

The devotees flocked to the city from various parts of the state and even other states. Arrangements for accommodation and meals were made, with volunteers playing a crucial role in supporting these efforts. The devotees have been contributing their physical presence, monetary assistance, and provisions, creating a deluge of aid for the event.

A workforce of 25,000 volunteers commenced their selfless service from the early hours of 3:30 am. The grand Bhojan mandap comprise of 50 Rajasthani chefs supported by a team of 500 men and women. The food is served between 8 am to 12 noon and 6 pm to 8 pm by a team of 300 volunteers to 3 lakh devotees daily.

The devotees are contributing generously in the form of food grains, pulses, oil, spices, and even vegetables. Local traders from the Jadhavwadi grain market and Mondha have stepped forward to supply grains and essential provisions. A remarkable display of unity and support was witnessed as devotees provided personal contributions such as tea and snacks.

50,000 plates washed, 1 lakh disposable plates

To efficiently handle the large number of devotees partaking in the meals, the organizers arranged for 50,000 plates and around a lakh of disposable utensils and cups. Numerous volunteers dedicated themselves to the task of dishwashing, ensuring hygiene and smooth operations.

Devotees listen to profound wisdom

During his sermon, Pandit Pradeep Mishra shared profound wisdom with the devotees, offering valuable life lessons. He emphasized that water has the power to resolve all problems, while highlighting the significance of the Ramayana, Bhagavata Katha, and Shiva Mahapuran in guiding individuals towards righteous living and understanding the essence of life itself.Highlights of the event:

1) Devotees had started arriving since early morning.

2) Pt Pradeep Mishra arrived at 2 pm.

3) The Dharma Mandap was completely filled with devotees.

4) Despite the scorching heat, the devotees had brought small children along with them.

5) Municipal corporation health team was working tirelessly. More than 70 patients were checked during the day.

6) Several vendors weer seen on Jadhavwadi road.

9) All the devotees stood and danced to the devotional songs during the Katha.

A deluge of aid in numbers:

Items Quantity (in tones)

Wheat flour ---- 23

Rice---- 30

Pulses--------2

Sugar---- 2

Semolina---- 300 kg

Masala---5

Edible Oil---400 cans

Onion-----5

Weighing----5

Salt---- 2