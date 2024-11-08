Masterclass on International Trade Held in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A five-day masterclass on international trade, aligned with the 'Mission: Skill India,' began on November 8 at Bajaj Bhavan, CMIA, Railway Station, MIDC. The program, covering foreign trade aspects, will run on November 8, 9, 15, 16, and 19.

The inauguration featured CMIA Honorary Secretary Atharveshraj Nandavat, who discussed the organization’s initiatives and highlighted the importance of export opportunities. He mentioned that EEPC India organized this session in the city following requests to hold such workshops outside Mumbai. Professor Arvind Khedkar, an expert in International Marketing and Trade, shared valuable insights into liberalization, globalization, and privatization in international trade. Rishikesh Jaju, head of CMIA’s trade facilitation cell, emphasized the masterclass’s focus on helping business owners, export executives, trade professionals, and financial advisors acquire skills in documentation, payment terms, export pricing, and foreign trade policies. The initiative was supported by EEPC city’s coordinator Pritish Chatterjee and assistant director of EEPC Pratap Singh Bharda. The masterclass has received enthusiastic support from industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.