Mastermind of 30:30 scam arrested again in fresh Fraud Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant development, Krishna Rathod, the mastermind behind the notorious 30:30 scam, was re-arrested on Monday by the Economic Crime Branch of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Rathod, who was previously arrested in connection with a massive fraud in 2021, is now facing charges in a new case involving a 15.47 crore scam.

A fresh case was registered against Rathod on November 27, 2024, based on a complaint by Pramod Jadhav ( Banjara Colony) regarding a fraud of 1.95 crore. Rathod, along with accomplices Santosh, Rajendra alias Pankaj Jadhav (Golwadi), Suhas Chavan (Banjara Colony), and Amol Chavan (Naiknagar), lured victims with promises of 15% returns on investments. Consequently, Pramod and his cousin Rajendra Jadhav invested 50 lakh and 1.45 crore, respectively, in November 2020. However, they did not receive any returns. The scam, which came to light in 2021, had shaken the state, leading to Rathod's earlier arrest by the Rural Economic Crime Branch.

The plot unfolds: What happened afterward?

The story of Rathod’s deception first came to light on November 16, 2021, when Jyoti Dhoble from Bidkin filed a complaint against him. Following his arrest, a comprehensive 500-page charge sheet was filed against Rathod and six others, revealing that the scam amounted to a staggering 68 crore. However, Rathod was later granted bail, and the investigation continued.

New charges under MPID Act

This time, Rathod faces charges under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, with the police now investigating over 54 additional victims who have come forward with complaints. As the investigation progresses, the total amount involved has swelled to approximately 15 crore. On Monday, Sub-Inspector Chandrakant Kamte, along with Constables Sakharam More, Prabhakar Raut, and Sandeep Jadhav, apprehended Rathod and produced him in court.

Court remands Rathod to Police Custody

The court has remanded Rathod to police custody until January 10, 2025. As authorities continue their probe, Rathod’s network of fraud and deception is expected to unfold further, with investigators working to bring all perpetrators to justice. The re-arrest of Krishna Rathod marks a crucial moment in the ongoing investigation, as police continue to track down those responsible for one of the state’s most high-profile financial scams.

