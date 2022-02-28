Mastermind of gang held for robbing goldsmith

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

The crime branch police on Sunday arrested the mastermind of the gang, which robbed a goldsmith a few days back. The arrested has been identified as Sunil alias Sonu Muralidhar Magar (25, New Ganeshnagar, Garkheda). He confessed that he robbed the goldsmith with the help of his accomplices Nitin Kalyan Sasane (Bambatnagar), Ravi alias Hari Sanjay Jadhav (Jaibhavaninagar), Nitin Sadashiv Dange (New Ganeshnagar, Garkheda)and Vikas alias Vicky Janardan Bhadke (Padegaon).

Police said goldsmith Shailesh Tak (Sara Vaibhav, Jatwada Road) runs a jewellery shop at Kateshwari Phata. On February 22, when he was returning from the shop in the evening, the accused and his accomplices beat him and snatched his bag containing gold jewellery weighing 4 tolas amounting to Rs 1.45 lakh.

A case was registered with Harsul Police station. The local crime PSI Kalyan Shelke received information that a person is coming to Rokdiya Hanuman Colony to sell the stolen jewellery. Accordingly, the team laid a trap and arrested Sunil Magare. He confessed that he robbed Tak with his four accomplices.

The police have seized gold beads, a ring, earrings, and a motorcycle (MH20 FK 6101), all amounting to around Rs 1.40 lakh.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Shaikh Habib, Vijay Nikam, Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Nitin Deshmukh and Sandeep Sanap.

Accused kept a watch on Tak

Accused Magar is a hardcore criminal and cases of murder, attempt to murder, thefts, fights have been registered with various police stations against him. He kept a watch on the activities of the goldsmith Tak for eight days. Accordingly, he made a plan to rob him on his way back home.