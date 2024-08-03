Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shivram Thombre, the deputy Sarpanch of Ranajangaon Shenpunji and mastermind behind the murder of Kapil Sudam Pingle (31) in Waluj was finally arrested at Tongaon in the Shendra area on Friday night.

It may be noted that Kapil was attacked with a sharp weapon and firing bullets in his cheats on July 18. He was killed in the incident.

Jayesh alias Yash Sanjay Fattelashkar (24, Goganathnagar, Begampura), Vikas Jadhav (18, Ramnagar, Jalna), Sagar alias Jeetsingh Vilas Mule (23, Jalna), Bharat Kisan Pandure (33, Begumpura) and Amar alias Atul Ganesh Pawar (40, Jalna) who were involved in the murder were also arrested.

Shivram Thombre had been roaming in three districts of Gujarat and Maharashtra for the past 15 days. He was changing driver, car and mobile to give a slip to police. When Shivram came to meet his mother at Tongaon in the Shendra area Friday night, he was arrested.

Illegal businesses were increased in Waluj MIDC areas. For domination, Shivram gave a contract to Jayesh to kill Pingle. Yash purchased a pistol at Rs 35,000 and along with Vikas, Sagar and Amar murdered Pingle and committed the crime on July 18.

Amar alias Sonu Shinde (Jalna), the brother-in-law of Shivram who sent money to Yash for purchasing the pistol, was arrested five days ago. The search for the Shivram was underway.

Box

Meeting 15 minutes after the crime

Shivaram left the city after the crime on July 18. Later, the killers went to the Jai Maharashtra Hotel in Ladgaon. Shivaram had already reached there. He had a meeting with the killers for 15 to 20 minutes. Shivaram, who gained confidence due to the illegal business, promised to keep everyone safe. Then, a person named Shiv Nandvashi took the killers to Nanded in a Thar car.

Shivaram went directly to Gujarat. After Gujarat, he hid in Nagpur and two other districts. Finally, he was arrested when he came to Tongaon to meet his mother.

Mastermind of Pingle murder case arrested after 15 days

Box

Whom he met in Gujarat?

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhananjay Patil, PSI Sandeep Solunke produced Shivaram in the court at 3 pm, on Saturday. Assistant public prosecutor Ajit Ankush requested the court to give him police custody to investigate who helped him to escape, how the murder was hatched, which witnesses the accused threatened, what was the exact purpose of the murder and why he went to Gujarat.

Hearing arguments, Special District and Sessions court Judge A R Ubale remanded him in police custody up to August 8.

Box

Jan Akrosh Morcha on Aug 5

Lokswarajya organisation will take out a Jan Akrosh Morcha from Bhadkal Gate to the the district collectorate at 12.30 pm, on August 5. Ramchandra Bharade will lead the agitation.

The agitators will demand a a CID probe in the the murder case and financial help to his family members.