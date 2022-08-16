MAT directs to serve contempt notice to medical edn director

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) issued directives to serve a notice to the director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, for avoiding filling vacant posts of staff nurses.

According to details, the DMER published an advertisement in 2018 to fill 529 posts of staff nurses. The candidates were selected on all the posts, excluding ex-servicemen and temporary employees quota.

The reason for not filling the posts is that the DMER did not receive application forms from the eligible candidates from the categories.

Examinees like Ratnahari Bade and others requested the medical education director to grant permission to fill the vacant posts of the quota through general category candidates.

Since the Government has not taken any action on it, they filed a petition with MAT.

During the hearing, the office that represented DMER submitted a letter to bring to the notice of MAT that the Government granted permission to fill the posts from a quota of ex-servicemen and temporary employees.

The Tribunal directed the medical education director to fill candidates for all the vacant posts within two weeks. The DMER filled posts from the temporary employees' quota while 78 posts from ex-servicemen remained vacant.

The aspirants were informed that a ‘no-objection certificate (NoC)’ from Sainik Kalyan Board is necessary. The candidates filed a petition in the court and brought the NoC.

Despite this, the director did not start the recruitment process. So, Ratnahari Bade and others filed a contempt of the court petition.

Adv Chaitanya Dharurkar appeared for the petitioners. MAT chairperson Pukhraj Bore and administrative member Vijay Kumar issued orders to service a contempt notice to medical education director Dr Mhaisekar. The next hearing has been placed on September 15, 2022.