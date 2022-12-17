MAT grants interim stay on transfer of DD-TP Raza Khan

Aurangabad: The member of Aurangabad Bench of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), Justice V D Dongre, today granted an interim stay order on the transfer of the Deputy Director (Town Planning) and the Head of the Development Plan Unit, Raza Khan, to Mumbai, till the next order. The next hearing on the principal application will be held on January 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, the tribunal had also directed to issue an order to relieve S S Kharwadkar from the additional charge of the DP Unit and let Khan resume his previous post.

The order also stated the respondent to submit their say through an affidavit in the next hearing. Adv Avinash Deshmukh represented Raza Khan and chief settlement officer Milind Mahajan pleaded on behalf of the government.

It may be noted that more than a week ago, the state government transferred Khan to Mumbai. Khan challenged the transfer order. Khan is heading the DP-Unit deployed by the state government to prepare the integrated city development plan (for Aurangabad Municipal Corporation) for the past one and a half years. Besides, Khan had recently assured the civic administration of releasing the maps of existing land use (ELU) by the end of December.