MAT to hold Lok Adalat on Dec 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A Lok Adalat is being organised at the Aurangabad bench of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) on Saturday. The cases related to 'compromiseable service matters' of Maharashtra Government employees, which are pending in the tribunal, will be placed for settlement. If the cases are settled through the Lok Adalat, it will prevent the wastage of time for both government employees and the government, and the parties involved will receive prompt justice.

To resolve as many cases as possible, all parties, their lawyers, and the concerned individuals are urged to cooperate. The MAT’s in-charge registrar, Sandeep Munde, has appealed to all parties to take advantage of this opportunity.