Material worth Rs 4.5 lakh stolen from company

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Thieves stole material worth nearly Rs 4.5 lakhs by lifting the shutters of the company in Wadgaon area on Thursday night. A case was reported in the Waluj police station on Friday.

According to police, Vishwas Ramrao Kachgunde, is the owner of the VG Enterprises in Wadgaon-Kolhati Shivar in Waluj MIDC. The company manufactures spare parts for vehicles. On Thursday night, some thieves lifted the shutter and decamped with material such as brackets, pin tops, bush, nuts and other material worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Kachgunde informed the matter to the Waluj MIDC police. PSI Chetan Ogle and his team inspected the spot.

As per information, three women thieves have been caught in the CCTV camera at 3.30 am on the day of the incident. The women were seen on CCTV camera stuffing spare parts into plastic bags. There has been an increase in the incidents of thefts in companies in Waluj MIDC in the last few days. The industrialists have demanded increased patrolling in the area during the night.