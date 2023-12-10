Materials and supply chain management catalyst for industry success - Milind Kank

Inauguration of the new office of IIMM and centre of excellence training

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Milind Kank, managing director of Yeshshree Group asserted that material management is extremely important in the success of the industry and its proper management requires skilled manpower as well as scientific systems.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new office of the Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) as well as the Centre of Excellence Training on Sunday. He explained by giving the example of Yashshree Udyog Group that along with the product quality department in the industries, the department of material management is very important and if it is managed through a proper system, the profit of the industries increases significantly.

He specially praised the library established by IIMM and urged the budding entrepreneurs to take advantage of this facility. On this occasion, Rajesh Sanghvi, managing director of Sanghvi Group of industries, said that IIMM has played a major role and hoped that various types of skilled manpower would be created through this training centre. Young entrepreneur Mihir Soundalgikar, director of Marathwada Auto Compo wished all the innovators. He said that he will cooperate with IIMM and also make definite use of this updated center set up in the central part of the city.

IIMM Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch president Sushant Pathare, National council member Sanjay Sanghi, Phanikumar Marepalli, vice president of city branch Srikant Mule, K Shrihari, Dr Narendra Joshi, Jitesh Gupta, MASSIA president Anil Patil, Prasad Kokil of CMIA, Dr Abhay Kulkarni and eminent entrepreneurs were present.