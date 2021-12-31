Maternal cousin rapes minor girl

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

A man frequently raped his own maternal 17 years old minor cousin. The victim conceived and delivered a baby in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A case has been registered in Cantonment police station while the accused has been arrested.

Police said, a 17 years old minor girl was raped by her maternal cousin on several occasions. She complained of stomach ache and was admitted to GMCH. After the examination, the doctors cleared that she was seven months pregnant. She delivered the baby in just seven months.

Her relatives took the girl in confidence and she then told that her maternal cousin was responsible for it. A case was registered in the Cantonment police station and arrested the accused. His DNA sample has been collected and sent to the laboratory for testing, the police said.