Matoshree addresses resentment within party by giving key appointments

Thackeray Sena assures loyalists of Tanwani camp by giving key appointments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to quell internal discord within the Shiv Sena ranks, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has recently made significant appointments aimed at pacifying disenchanted supporters. The move comes in the wake of dissatisfaction among loyalists of district chief Kishanchand Tanwani following perceived snubs in appointment decisions by Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Last month, amidst discussions surrounding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Danve had pushed for specific nominations and expressed discontent over Lok Sabha candidature to Chandrakant Khaire. In response, the party leadership, in an effort to maintain unity and ensure the success of its candidates, made strategic appointments to placate various factions within the party.

Meanwhile, district chief Kishanchand Tanwani was not taken into consideration while giving recruitment. This led to a discontent among the Tanwani camp. Tanwani also turned his back on the party meetings causing factionalism within the party. To rectify the issue, Thackeray awarded key positions to the old and new office bearers of the city.

The recent appointments, primarily concentrated in the city, aim to assuage the grievances of supporters of both Danve and Tanwani who felt sidelined in previous decision-making processes. The appointments include key positions such as district coordinator, deputy district chiefs, and city chiefs, among others. Among those awarded positions are former mayor Sudam Sonwane, Girjaram Halnor, Santosh Shendge Patil, Laxminarayan Bakharia, Shiva Lungare and others.