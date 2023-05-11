Matru Vandana scheme hampers for two months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The union government’s Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana scheme has been hampered as the portal of the scheme is closed for the past two months. The reason given for the closure is that the structure of the scheme is being changed. As a result, pregnant women and milking mothers are refrained from the financial aid given by the government.

The Matru Vandana scheme was started in 2017 with the intention to avert child mortality and the safety of the mother and child. So far, 1,19,745 beneficiaries have been provided Rs 5,000 each through this scheme in the district. A total of Rs 49.22 crore has been distributed.

The poor women start working immediately after the delivery and hence, they face the problem of milking the baby for the first six months. It is dangerous for both mother and the child. The child remains malnutrient due to lack of milk. Hence, the government provides financial help to the mother through this scheme. Pregnant women first have to register for this scheme with the primary health centres and Anganwadi centre. Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 is given after the registration, Rs 1,000 after six months and Rs 3,000 at the birth of the child.

District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said, the scheme will be restarted with a new structure. Rs 5,000 were provided to the women in rural areas. The women will get more benefits from the newly structured scheme.