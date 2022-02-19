Maulana Sajjad Nomani addresses devotees at Jama Masjid

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

The member of the Muslim Personal Law Board (MPLB) and Islamic scholar Maulana Sajjad Nomani addressed the devotees at the historic Jama Masjid after Friday prayers. The mosque campus was completely full, as a result, many of the

devotees had to sit outside in the sunlight and listen to his speech.

In his brief stint of 45 minutes, Maulana Sajjad Nomani said," The whole nation is on the fire. The common man has become restless. Hence helping them is the teachings of Islam. The Prophet Hazrat Muhammed (peace be upon him) has appealed to work for the welfare of human beings. Accordingly, I am also doing the same. Meanwhile, you also guess the situation and start working for the welfare of the human beings. Despite having health issues, I preferred touring the whole nation rather than sitting relaxed."

Maulana has arrived in the city five days ago. He has come here for treatment. Hence is neither meeting anybody nor attending any programme due to his health. He offered Friday prayers at Jama Masjid and then addressed to the devotees

in the afternoon. " You are more aware of the ongoing political situation in the country than me. On the basis of money and consistent lies things are being dominated. This situation is enough to create restlessness. There is nobody to

wipe the tears of the poor. Hence each one of them should work keeping in mind the teachings of Islam," he said.

The religious leader also expressed his displeasure over the wastage of Rs 16 crore by one person at his daughter's wedding or the rush of devotees for a handshake with prominent religious or spiritual leaders. Is this wise? he questioned.

Long term bonding or following of ideology of political parties is hardly seen nowadays. They are in one party in the morning; tells about joining another party to their wives in the afternoon and as the evening comes, they are in the third party,

pointed out the Maulana.

The whole campus of Jama Masjid got full on Friday. There was no space even to move an inch in the mosque campus. Hence many devotees were seen sitting outside the mosque in the sunlight and listening to the guiding speech.