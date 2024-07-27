Mavala Sanghatna seeks stand of Pawar & NCP on reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha Mavala Sanghatna (MMS) on Saturday demanded that NCP head and MP Sharad Pawar should clear his and the party’s stand on the Maratha reservation.

Members of MMS created chaos by raising slogans outside the hotel where Pawar was staying. There is State-wide agitation for the demand of Maratha reservation from the OBC category. In view of this, a delegation led by MMS president Manikrao Shinde met MP Pawar on Saturday morning. Its members created chaos by raising the slogans for the Maratha reservation.

The NCP leaders immediately took the delegation to Sharad Pawar. Manikrao Shinde submitted a memorandum to him. In the memorandum, it was stated that MP Pawar was four times Chief Minister of the State, but, he never talked about the Maratha reservation.

The delegation of MMS also threatened to launch an agitation in front of the party’s office in Mumbai if his and his party's stand was not declared on the reservation. Pandharinath Godse, Bharat Kadam, Sanajy Gayke, Sangita Jadhav, Kalpana Chavan and others were present.