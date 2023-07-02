MBA admissions process begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses for the academic year 2023-24 began.

The last date of registration is July 7 while for document verification and confirmation of the Application form in online mode, it is July 8. The aspirants can do scrutiny of documents by personally visiting the Facilitation Centres at the given slot or e-security of online mode.

The application forms submitted after July 7, 2023, and confirmed after July 8 will be considered only for non-Centralised Admission Process (CAP) seats.

Those candidates who have registered for Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test ( MAH-MBA-CET 2023) are not required to pay any fees for registration for admission while youths who have passed other national level tests will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 (Rs 800 reserved). The selected candidates will get admission to University departments and unaided private colleges.

Who are eligible for registration?

The candidate who passed a minimum three-year duration Bachelor’s Degree awarded by any of the universities recognised in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks and obtaining non-zero scores in MAH-MBA-CET can apply for the course.

Over 40 K seats available

There are more than 40,000 seats in 330 MBA colleges across the state available for admissions. Over 1.30 lakh candidates appeared for the MBA-CET. The admissions will be given on the basis of merit in the CET.