MBA-CET syllabus & marking pattern released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released the syllabus and marking scheme for the Maharashtra Master of Business Administration Common Entrance Test (MAH-MBA-CET) 2024. The Cell will conduct the CET online on March 23 and 24.

The test will comprise multiple choice objective-type questions (five options) of 200 marks. There is no negative marking system for this test while the duration will be 150 minutes and the medium will be English.

Box

The syllabus of the test is as follows;

A) Logical-Abstract Reasoning: This will include the questions to measure how quickly and accurately you can think. This test may have questions based on figures and diagrams and also questions on verbal reasoning.

B) Quantitative Aptitude: This will include questions to know how fast and accurately you can work with numbers, do numerical

calculations understand various arithmetic problems involving ratios and proportions, percentages, etc. This test also helps to measure your power of quantitative reasoning, and interpretation of tables, common graphs and charts.

C) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: This will have passages with questions based on their contents to test your comprehension. Your English Language ability would be tested through questions on grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, comprehension of passages etc.

Box

Marking scheme

The marking scheme of the test is as follows;

Topics-------No of questions--Mark per Question-Max Marks

--Logical Reasoning-75--------------1-----------------75

--Abstract Reasoning-25-------------1-----------------25

--Quantitative Aptitude-50-----------1-----------------50

--Verbal Ability---------50------------1-----------------50