MBBS winter session exams to begin on Feb 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will conduct MBBS third phase examinations of the winter session in the current month.

More than 1910 candidates will take the examinations at 36 centres in the different parts of the State commencing on February 8. The univeristy released the schedule of the examination on its official portal.

Controller of Examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the examinations would be completed on February 20 and students can access the schedule of the examination from the official portal of the university.