MC members' election & budget presentation in today’s Senate meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election for the Management Council members and presentation of the budget will be held in the meeting of the Senate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on March 12.

Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that MC members would be elected from Senate members. The Senate meeting will commence at 11 am on Sunday while elections will be conducted at 1 pm. He appealed to the Senate members to remain present for the meeting. There are eight in MC. Of them, four members from different reserved categories were elected unopposed.

There are nine candidates for the remaining four seats of the four collegium. The three collegiums have a direct fight while the last collegium will have a triangular fight. The candidates in the three collegiums have the support of two panels Utkarsh Panel and Vidyapith Vikas Manch. A total of 70 voters will cast their votes in the election. The elected members will be elected for the next five years.

Members to be elected on Standing committee

Meanwhile, four members each from Management representatives, Principals, Teachers and Graduate Senators will be elected to the Standing Committee. Similarly, two members will be elected for the grievance redressal committee.