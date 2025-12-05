MCA admission fraud: Sai Institute owners abscond after cheating 133 students

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the Shri Sai Institute of Management and Research (SSIMR) Centre in Chikalthana, institute’s key office-bearers J K Jadhav and his son Vikrant Jadhav collected ₹1.10 lakh each from 133 students, falsely promising them admission, even though the institute had no affiliation with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The fraud came to light on Thursday when students failed to receive their hall tickets even as their examinations were scheduled to begin. When the matter reached the university, it was revealed that the institute had no affiliation at all. Following the registration of a case on Thursday, the father–son duo fled. Two MIDC Cidco police teams are currently searching for them.

The SSIMR Centre in Chikalthana has approval for the MCA course only from 2025 onward. Yet, 133 first-year MCA students took admission through the CET Cell by paying ₹1,10,000 each. Examinations for these courses were scheduled to begin on Thursday. However, even until Wednesday night, the students had not received their hall tickets. The institute’s management assured them that the hall tickets would be given at the examination centre itself. But when the students reached the exam centre on Thursday, they were denied entry.

When the students contacted the institute’s office-bearers, they blamed the university and claimed helplessness. Anger among students led to chaos. After the matter escalated to senior authorities, MIDC Cidco Police registered a case against the Jadhav father–son duo and two teachers.

Employees had no role, argue accused’s lawyers

The Jadhav duo remains absconding. Meanwhile, arrested staff members Sanghpal Kamble and Laxman Gaikwad were produced before the court on Friday by assistant police inspector (API) Bharat Pachole. Both sides presented their arguments for nearly an hour. The defence argued that Kamble and Gaikwad were merely employees following management’s instructions and had no involvement in the fraud. They also highlighted that Gaikwad had not handled any student fees. The court has remanded both employees to police custody until Monday, officials said.