MCA admission process commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The online registration for the admission of Master of Computer Application (MCA) for the academic year 2024 – 2025 began on Saturday.

The last date for registration and uploading of required documents is July 14. The candidates can do verification of the application form through offline or e-scrutiny modes. The provisional merit list will be released on July 17. The aspirants will be able to submit the grievance between July 18 and 20. The final merit list will be displayed on July 22.

In the e-Scrutinymode, candidates will have to scan an original document and upload the required documents from anywhere. They need not have to visit the scrutiny centres for verification and confirmation of the application form. The application and documents will be verified and confirmed through e-scrutiny mode.

Those candidates who choose physical scrutiny mode will have to visit the Scrutiny Center (SC)along with the required documents as per the allotted time slot for scanning and uploading of documents, verification and confirmation of the application form.

After verification and confirmation of the application form, SC will issue the receipt cum acknowledgement. If candidates fail to confirm online filled application by E-Scrutiny Center and Physical Scrutiny Center then their applications will be rejected and their names will not appear in the merit list prepared for the purpose of admission for both.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell which is the competent authority for the admissions appointed Scrutiny Centers in the different parts of the State including 13 in Marathwada.

The names of the Scrutiny Centers of the district are as follows;

--Government College of Engineering, Chh Sambhajinagar

--Rajarshi Shahu Institute of Management, Chh Sambhajinagar

--Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Chh Sambhajinagar