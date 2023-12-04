MCA-CET to be held on March 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Master of Computer Application Common Entrance Test (MAH-MCA-CET)-2024 will be held online on March 30 for the MCA admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released the syllabus and marking scheme for of the test. There will be a total 200 marks with 90 minutes duration to attempt the test. There will be no negative marking.

CET Syllabus

The online CET will comprise four sections. The details of the sections is as follows;

--Mathematics and Statistics: The questions will cover the following topics of high school mathematics (up to the 12th standard)

--Algebra: Fundamental operations in Algebra, Expansion, factorization, Quadratic equations, indices,

logarithms, arithmetic, geometric and harmonic progressions, binomial theorem, permutations and

combinations.

--Co-ordinate Geometry: Rectangular Cartesian coordinates, equations of a line, mid point, intersections equations of a circle, distance formulae, pair of straight lines.

--Differential Equations: Differential equations of first order and their solutions, linear differential equations with constant coefficients, homogeneous linear differential equations.

--Trigonometry: Simple identities, trigonometric equations, properties of triangles, solution of triangles, height and distance, inverse function.

-- Arithmetic, Probability and Statistics: Basic concepts of probability theory, Averages, Dependent and independent events, frequency distributions, and measures of dispersions, skewness and kurtosis.

-- Logical / Abstract Reasoning: This will include the questions to measure how quickly and logically you can think. This section will cover logical situations and questions based on the facts given in the passage.

-- English comprehension and verbal ability: Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate’s general understanding of the English language.

--Computer Basics, Data Representation, Computer Architecture and Computer Language.