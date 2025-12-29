MD drug smuggler arrested; supply network to elite youth exposed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested Sheikh Mizan Sheikh Naim (27) of Silk Mill Colony for supplying MD and other drugs to elite localities and college students along Paithan Road and Beed Bypass. His accomplice escaped under cover of darkness after a scuffle. Police seized 0.89 grams of MD and a Manmad railway ticket from Mizan.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near the railway station security wall. On Sunday around 11.30 pm, both suspects tried to flee; Mizan fell and was caught, while the other escaped. Investigations revealed drugs were sourced from Mumbai every ten days. Mizan, already facing cases of illegal firearm possession, attempt to murder and drug trafficking, was under police watch for three months. His father is a history-sheeter lodged in Harsul jail. The duo allegedly procured 300–500 grams from Mastan Arif of Bhiwandi, buying at Rs 1,000 per gram and selling at Rs 2,000–2,200 per gram, mainly to students.

Who is Kaif Qureshi?

After Mizan’s arrest, the name of Kaif Qureshi, one of the main MD drug suppliers in the city, surfaced. Kaif, a resident of the Madni Chowk area, runs the racket with Mizan. The duo allegedly source 300–500 grams of drugs every ten days from a trafficker named Mastan Arif in Bhiwandi.