MD radiology most sought course amongst MBBS passouts in GMCH

Aurangabad:

The admissions to undergrduate (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery-MBBS) and postgraduate courses (Doctor of Medicine-MD, Master of Surgery-MS) are underway in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Two rounds of PG admissions have been completed and the desirous aspirants are waiting to try their luck in the Mop-up round.

The GMCH has witnessed an overwhelming response to admission to MD (Radiology), apart from MD (General Surgery). There are 195 PG seats for MD and MS medical courses. Of these, 98 seats will be filled under the All India Quota (AIQ) and 97 seats under the State Quota (SQ). A total of 42 admissions have been confirmed in the first and the second rounds under AIQ, while 42 admissions have been taken under SQ.

The Mop-up round of AIQ will be held from November 10 to 14 and the Mop-up round of SQ will be held from November 15 to 18.

The MBBS pass-out graduates had given preferences to medicine, surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, and paediatrics in MD. However, interest seems to be missing in admissions for non-clinical sections. Hence it is feared that many seats are likely to remain vacant.

MBBS Round 2

The GMCH has an intake capacity of 200 students for the MBBS course. So far, 164 seats have confirmed their admissions. Of the total seats, 170 seats will be filled under state quota and 30 seats under AIQ. The first round of state quota has been completed and 160 students had taken the admission. However, under AIQ, 4 candidates have taken the admissions. Hence 36 seats are vacant. The second round of AIQ will start on November 12 and the state quota from November 18.