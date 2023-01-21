Measles vaccination awareness prog held

Aurangabad:

Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust organised an awareness programme ‘Measles Vaccination’ at the IRC Community centre in Bajipura recently. The residents of various areas like Baijipura, Indira Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Altamash Colony, Cantonment, and Aref Colony attended the programme.

Founder and president of IRC adv Faiz Syed said ‘Measles vaccine should be given to newborn babies, but, due to rumours, people are unnecessarily scared about it.

“Don't do negative marketing unless you are sure about it. If you are not satisfied with the vaccination at the Government Health Centre which is free of cost then go for another option of paid vaccination in a private hospital,” he said.

Adv Syed said the vaccine is for the entire humanity not for any specific community. He cleared the doubts raised by participants. Mohd Irfan Saudagar from Sir Sayyed College was also present.