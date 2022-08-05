Measures to start ‘Emergency Medicine’ course

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Efforts are being taken to solve all the problems of the casualty department and established all the facilities under one roof in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). This department will be shifted to CVTS Building and a new ‘Emergency Medicine’ department will be started here, informed acting dean Dr Varsha Rote - Kaginalkar.

Presently, the casualty departed is in the Surgical Building but the space for it is inadequate. The patients coming to this department is more while the patients have to wander at various places for various tests, X-ray, Sonography and CT Scan tests. At many occasion, dispute arises due to miscommunication. Hence, efforts are being taken to provide all the facilities right from saline to various tests under one roof. Similarly, An‘Emergency Medicine’course, an important branch in the medical science can be started here. The casualty ward will be shifted to CVTS building where all the facilites will be provided under one roof, Dr Rote- Kaginalkar said.