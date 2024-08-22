MEDC-MSME Conference to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Economic Development Council (MEDC) will hold

a one-day ‘MEDC-MSME Conference 2024 at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, from 10 am and 5 pm on August 23. The theme of the conference is ‘The Growth Engine.’

Industries Minister Uday Samant will be the chief guest while Development Commissioner (Industries) Deependra Singh Kushwah and founder president of Garje Marathi Global Anand Ganu will be the chief guests. The conference will be hosted under the leadership of MEDC president Atul Shirodkar, and its immediate past president Ravindra Boratkar.

Vice-chancellor of Dr Homi Bhabha State University Dr Rajnit Kamat and chairman of Kalyani Strategic System Ltd Rajinder Singh Bhatia will be the chief speakers at the event.

Startups, MSMEs, SMEs, banks, skill development institutes, educational institutes, industrial cells, incubation centres, innovation cells and investors will participate in it.