Medical admission process to begin in State soon

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The admissions process for MBBS, BDS and other courses will commence across the State soon.

The Medical Council Committee of the Central Government has announced the schedule for the admissions on MBBS, BDS and B Sc-Nursing seats on the All India and State quotas.

However, the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC)will issue a separate notification for the State level quota admissions process soon.

Those who qualify National Eligibility cum-Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2022 are eligible to apply for admissions.

As per the MCC schedule, the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the All India quota (15 per cent) will be held from October 11 to 20 while the last date of joining the allotted college is October 28.

Box

State CAP round

The first CAP round for State quota seats (85 per cent) will be organised between October 17 and 28. The last date of confirmation of admissions at the allotted institute is November 4. The SCETC will implement the second round from November 7 to 18. The selected youths will have to take admissions to the allotted college on or before November 21. The Mop-up rounds will be conducted for the vacant seats.

Box

Number of MBBS, and BDS seats in State

The CET Cell conducts admissions on around 9,000 MBBS seats in Government and private colleges and 3,526 seats for BDS courses. It also offers admissions in AYUSH, Nursing, and Physiotherapy courses.

Box

Over 1.3 L qualified NEET-UG

More than 2.44 lakh candidates from the State appeared in NEET-UG 2022 and of them, 1.13 lakh,812 have qualified. The qualified candidates can now apply for NEET counselling for admission at Government and private medical colleges in the State.