Medical admissions registration date extended

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The online registration for various health sciences courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and B Sc-Nursing was extended up to January 10.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started registration for the health sciences courses admissions on December 28 and its last date was January 5.

As per the revised schedule, those who qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are eligible to apply for the courses up to January 10 (until 5 pm). Candidates pay online fees and upload coloured scanned copies of original documents up to January 11. The provisional merit list will be released on January 13.

No need to enter any rank

The SCETC in its earlier communication had asked the candidates to put their All India Rank in the application form. However, in a notice issued on Thursday, the Cell instructed the aspirants to enter only NEET roll and application numbers during the online registration.

No other rank should be entered. Candidates who have already registered and completed online payment successfully

need not register again.