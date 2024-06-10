Medical aspirants protest against NEET irregularities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A group of medical aspirants staged a silent agitation at Kranti Chowk on Monday demanding a probe under the monitoring of the Supreme Court into irregularities that took place in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

It may be noted that qualifying the NEET was made mandatory for undergraduate medical courses across the country since 2013. The NEET in the current year was conducted on May 5 while its result was declared on June 4.

A controversy erupted when 67 students secured 720 marks out of a total of 720 marks. Thousands of present aspirants, and junior doctors feel that obtaining 100 per cent marks is not a possibility due to the structure of the test and negative marking.

Many students and their parents alleged irregularities in the test result. A group of medical aspirants who qualified NEET staged a silent agitation at Kranti Chowk today. They demanded an enquiry under the monitoring of SC.

There were also placards displaying slogans like ‘Meri Seat Chori Hogai, ‘Stop Irregularities in NEET’ and ‘We Want to Become Doctors not Criminal.’

Meanwhile, similar agitations are being staged in other parts of the State demanding the removal of justice being done with honest and hardworking students. Around 24 lakh students appeared for the test while 13.16 lakh of them qualified it. There are more than 690 medical colleges with over 1 lakh seats.