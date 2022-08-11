Medical check-up camp at Gaikawad schools

Published: August 11, 2022

Aurangabad, Aug 10: The Gaikwad Preschool and Gaikwad Olympiad School recently held a medical check-up camp for students which ...

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The Gaikwad Preschool and Gaikwad Olympiad School recently held a medical check-up camp for students which was based on digital system designed in USA. BMI screening, eye screening and dental screening were conducted.

This session was held to make the parents aware about the importance of these screenings at the early age of children to track the problem if any. The camp was conducted by Varun Patidar, Dr Rohit Jain with the supervision of Shweta Patidar, said headmistress Priya Joshi.

