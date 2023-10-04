Medical faculty; resident doctors and nurses stage protest against MP

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA) today condemned the act of forcing the dean of Nanded Government Medical College (GMC) to clean the toilet by Hingoli MP and demanded action against the public representative. The teachers held the agitation at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday afternoon. The agitators shouted slogans and stressed on the demand to first provide manpower, basic amenities and other things before holding the medical staff responsible.

MSMTA (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter) president Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Prasad Deshpande, Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Dr Prashant Bhingare, Dr Muqtadeer Ansari, Dr Prabha Khaire, Dr Sarojini Jadhav, Dr Rajshree Sonawane, Dr Rishikesh Khadilkar and others were present on the occasion.

The resident doctors along with MSMTA members sported black ribbons while on duty in the hospital. The MP concerned should tender an apology to the dean, said the president of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Amol Chindhe and vice president Dr Mohit Patil. The Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation (MGNF) also participated in the protest, said the veteran nurse Indumati Thorat.

“Our demand is that strict action should be taken in connection with the case. The government is going to probe the deaths in GMCH, but first provide basic amenities, and manpower,” said Dr Bharat Sonawane.