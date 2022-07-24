Medical officers waiting for permanent positions

Aurangabad, July 24:

The medical officers in the Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in the state rendering services for the past 10 to 12 years on the expectation that they will be get permanent positions. However, the proposal of making them permanent is still on the papers. Moreover, the process to appoint new 427 medical officer is being implemented through Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), due to which is likely that the existing medical officers may lose their jobs, for which the medical officers have expressed dissatisfaction.

In all, 427 posts of medical officers in GMCHs coming under the medical education department will be filled through MPSC. Presently, medical officers are appointed in GMCH on temporary basis for the past many years. A proposal to make them permanent is pending with the government. Many of them have crossed the age limit for the recruitment through MPSC.

In all, 572 seats are vacant in GMCHs in the state, some of the posts are filled on temporary basis. In Aurangabad, 22 medical officers are appointed on temporary basis.

Secretary of Medical Officers Association, Dr Vikas Rathod said, proposals to make the medical officers permanent were submitted to the government on four occasions. Earlier, a list of 106 medical officers recommended for permanent positions was finalized. Now, the posts are being filled through MPSC and hence the proposals are kept pending. We demand that the department should take decision on this pending proposals first.

President of Medical Teachers Association said, several posts are vacant for the past 12 years. We have demanded that those medical officers who provided services during the Covid period should be made permanent.