Medical service halts for 4 hours at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident doctor was assaulted by a patient’s friend for not administering an injection at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday morning. Following this incident, the infuriated resident doctors' MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors) union called for a strike. The resident doctors resumed their duties after the accused was arrested and action was taken against four security guards. During this period, due to the absence of resident doctors, medical services were badly affected for nearly four hours.

It so happened that one patient had been undergoing treatment for the past week in ward number 19 of GMCH. On Monday, at 9 am, the patient’s friends and relatives came to visit. An argument ensued between a friend of the patient and a resident doctor on duty over the issue of administering an injection. The friend then assaulted the doctor, causing serious injuries. Upon learning of the incident, resident doctors gathered in front of the casualty (accident) ward, demanding that no medical services, except critical ones like ICU, be provided until the accused was arrested.

Acting upon the information, the GMCH Dean, Dr Shivaji Sukre, Medical Superintendent Suresh Harbade, Deputy Dean Dr. Kashinath Garkal, Dr. Prasad Deshpande, Dr. M B Lingayat, and Dr. Sarojini Jadhav rushed to the hospital and spoke with the resident doctors. After being informed of the arrest of the accused, the resident doctors called off the strike around 1 pm.

Security guards busy filming

Dean Dr Sukre said, “During the assault, instead of rescuing the doctor, the security guards were busy filming the incident on their mobile phones. Consequently, action was taken against four 'MESCO' security guards, and they were removed from GMCH. A meeting with the Commissioner of Police and the MARD organisation is scheduled. A security audit has been done, and it suggested the recruitment of 196 security guards. A proposal will be submitted accordingly. Each ward will be assigned a security guard. Relatives are advised to admit patients to the hospital on time to avoid last-minute treatment limitations.”

Injured in Assault

MARD president Dr. Rohan Gaikwad said, “The resident doctor was injured in the assault by the patient’s friend and has been admitted for treatment. Resident doctors should receive adequate security while providing medical services.”