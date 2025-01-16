Medical shop owner shows obscene photos to minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A medical shop owner in the Jinsi area was severely beaten by a mob on Wednesday night after he allegedly showed obscene photos to a 9-year-old girl who had come to buy medicine. The incident took place at 11 pm on Wednesday in the Jinsi area.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mushtaq (55), who fled the scene after the incident. The 9-year-old girl, following her family's instructions, visited Mustaq's shop to buy medicine. Instead of attending to her, Mushtaq reportedly engaged her in inappropriate conversations and even drew obscene pictures on a piece of paper. Undeterred, the girl persisted with her request for medicine. However, Mushtaq escalated his actions by showing her obscene images on his mobile phone, leaving the girl terrified. The traumatized girl rushed home and recounted the horrifying experience to her mother. Enraged, the family, along with residents, stormed the medical shop and confronted Mushtaq. A heated argument ensued, culminating in a violent mob attack on the accused.

Beaten by Mob, fled amidst the crowd

The girl's family and some locals dragged Mushtaq out of the medical shop and beat him severely. The incident caused a large crowd to gather in the area. Upon receiving the information, Inspector Avinash Aghav and Assistant Inspector Aruna Ghule rushed to the scene. The family then went to the police station to file a complaint. In the meantime, Mushtaq managed to escape. After the incident, he turned off his mobile phone. The police are actively searching for him and have assured him that he will be arrested soon, as confirmed by Aghav. API Aruna Ghule is conducting further investigation.