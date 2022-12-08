Medical shops instructed to scan prescription of sleeping pills

FDA issues notice on the backdrop of rising incidents of illegal sale of narcotic drugs

Aurangabad: To curb the rising sale and consumption of illegal drugs, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) started implementing various measures. The assistant commissioner of FDA Milind Kaleswarkar has instructed the medical shop owners to scan the prescription note of the doctor, name of the customer and the doctor, their address and customer's Aadhaar card number while selling sleeping pills and codeine cough syrup.

Sale of illegal drugs under the name of Button, Orange, KitKat is rampant in the city. Taking serious notice, a task force of FDA, police administration and medicine sellers was formed to prevent drug addiction through the use of medicinal pills. During the investigation, the FDA noticed that sleeping pills were being misused by minors in various parts of the city and surrounding areas. Hence the drug administration took strict measures. It has now been instructed to scan and save the medicine prescription note through mobile or other electronic device for sale and to prevent misuse of sleeping pills as per the provisions of the law.

Licenses of 19 shops suspended

Police and FDA conducted raids at 19 places in connection with illegal sale of narcotic drugs. A case under NDPS Act was registered against the arrested. The FDA has temporarily suspended the licenses of 240 medicine shops and permanently suspended the licenses of 19 shops for irregularities in the last six months.