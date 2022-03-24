Medicine shops owners panicked over FDA inspection

Aurangabad, March 24:

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) started checking medicine shops from the city on Thursday to put a check on selling sleeping pills without a doctor's prescription.

It may be noted the medicine shops were found selling sleeping pills without prescriptions. The shop owners were panicked over the inspection being conducted by the FDA team from today.

Joint commissioner of FDA Girish Hukre said that the inspection of chemists and druggists started in the city.

The shop owners are now playing safe and seeking doctors' prescriptions from customers to sell medicines.

Some people told this newspaper that sedatives pills (called button) are being sold on paan kiosks openly. The administration is not paying attention to this.

“The sedative pills are sold at night. The administration needs to implement an aggressive campaign to bring the young generation from clutches of addiction,” they added. The pills are being brought here from out of States.